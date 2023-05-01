May 29: Do Not Be Afraid, We Have Done Cleansing – Nigerian Witches Send Message To Tinubu

The White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria has assured the President-elect, Bola Tinubu that he has nothing to be afraid of ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

The group begged Nigerians to pray that Tinubu has good health and long life.

The association urged the President-elect to remain undeterred in the face of the campaign of calumny against him.

The spokesman of the group, Okhue Oboi, assured Tinubu that the group is cleaning and detoxifying the Abuja environment for him to operate.

Speaking to newsmen in Calabar, Cross River State, Oboi warned aggrieved politicians against sabotaging Tinubu’s inauguration.

Oboi said Tinubu emerged as the winner of the group’s spiritual presidential election before the February terrestrial election.

According to Oboi: “We welcome Tinubu back to the country. There is no reason for Tinubu to be afraid because all the campaigns of calumny mounted against him are mere distractions.

“We are currently cleaning and detoxifying the Abuja environment where Tinubu will operate from.

“What Tinubu needs now is prayers of good health and long life from all Nigerians so he could deliver on his Renewed Hope promise for better life for all.”