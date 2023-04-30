Tinubu Rejects S/West Senators Move To Impose Senate President As APC Govs’ Submit Zoning Report

Barring any last-minute change, the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) will tomorrow submit its report on the zoning of the 10th National Assembly leadership positions for consideration by the leadership of the APC and President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News gathered that Tinubu had requested the setting up of the APC governors’ zoning panel after some governors kicked against a consensus arrangement aimed at micro-zoning the presiding officers’ positions at the National Assembly to certain individuals.

A source told ThisDay that some anti-consensus governors threatened to move against the party’s leaders if due process was not followed in electing the presiding officers of the federal parliament.

The source said: “The President-elect was almost buying into the consensus plans until the governors intervened and vowed to work against the party by supporting a second nomination on the floor of the chambers during the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

“The President-elect, who does not want to start his administration with a preventable crisis, asked the Progressive Governors Forum to set up a committee that would come up with an acceptable zoning arrangement to be deliberated upon by the chieftains of the party this week.”

A source close to one of the governors revealed on Saturday that the 10th National Assembly zoning report would be submitted on Monday.

The President-elect had allegedly rejected plans by some ranking senators from the South-west geopolitical zone to make him support their agenda for using a consensus arrangement to produce the presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly.

According to ThisDay, the senators, who considered themselves the right-hand men of Tinubu, had been working round the clock to allegedly arm-twist him into micro-zoning the 10th Senate Presiding Officers to two senators-elect.

The source expressed fears that the desperate moves by the senators might jeopardise the APC’s zoning arrangements on the floor of the Senate on the day of inauguration.