BREAKING: Apapa’s Labour Party Faction Invites Peter Obi, Others For NEC Meeting

Candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded presidential election, Peter Obi, has been invited for a meeting by the factional leadership of the party led by Lamidi Apapa.

The faction also invited other party candidates and stakeholders for its National Executive Council meeting scheduled for May 3, 2023, in Bauchi, Northeast Nigeria.

Abia State Governor-elect, Alex Otti, was also invited to the meeting, as well as elected LP National Assembly members: Senators & Members of the House of Representatives; elected LP State Assembly members; 2023 LP governorship, National and State Assembly candidates and all National Working Committee and National Executive Committee members of the party.

The letter dated April 28, 2023, and titled, ‘Invitation To The Labour Party (LP) National Executive Council, NEC Meeting,’ was signed by Apapa, Acting National Chairman and Alhaji Saleh Lawan, Acting National Secretary, Naija News understands.

The invitation letter obtained on SaharaReporters reads, “You are hereby invited to the main National Executive Council, NEC Meeting of the Labour Party, LP coming up on the 3rd May 2023 at Bauchi, in Bauchi state.

“This is as a result of the 5th April, 2023 FCT High Court Order restraining Julius Abure and four (4) others from parading themselves as officers of the labour party, LP.

“In compliance with the constitution of the party and the court order, we shall be having the validly convened NEC as stipulated above.”

“Your presence is highly important,” the letter added.

The letter identified the contact person as Barr. Akingbade Oyelekan, National Legal Adviser and Comrade Eragbe Anslem, National Youth Leader.