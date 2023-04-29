Sowore Slams Buhari Over Comment On Relocating To Niger Reublic

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over his comment on relocating to Niger Republic.

Naija News reported that President Buhari had reiterated his intention to retire to his hometown in Daura, Katsina State after his tenure ends on May 29 in order to get some respite, after years of work.

Emphasizing his desire for a peaceful rest, Buhari noted that if he gets disturbed in Daura, he would leave for Niger Republic which shares a border with his hometown.

The President stated this when he played host to residents of the Federal Capital Territory led by the Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, on Eid-el-Fitr homage at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He had said: “I can’t wait to go home to Daura. If they make any noise to disturb me in Daura, I will leave for the Niger Republic. I deliberately arranged to be as far away as possible. I got what I wanted and will quietly retire to my hometown.

“In spite of technology, it will not be easy to get to Daura.”

Speaking with Vanguard, Sowore said there was no hiding place for Buhari, saying that he must pay for his alleged crimes against Nigerians.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari, sorry, there will be no hiding place for the wicked. You must pay for your crimes against humanity.

“Till the end of time, your atrocities will fish you out. It doesn’t matter how long it takes, it won’t matter where you hide, you will answer for your crimes.”