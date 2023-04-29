Obaseki Mourns CEO Of Iyare Motors, Abel Omoruyi

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of business mogul and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Iyare Motors, Abel Omoruyi (JP).

In a statement on Saturday, the governor lauded the late Omoruyi’s contributions to the growth of the transport sector in the state and country.

Obaseki described the deceased as a thoroughbred businessman and philanthropist extraordinaire, who epitomized the very best of the human spirit.

He said, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of an illustrious Edo son, business mogul, and Chief Executive Officer/Chairman of Iyare Motors, Abel Omoruyi (JP).

“Omoruyi, a thoroughbred businessman and philanthropist extraordinaire, was a rallying point for the advancement of the transport sector in Edo State and Nigeria, contributing effectively to the growth and development of his immediate community, state, and country.

“He was a visionary, beacon of hope, and a rare breed of leader who epitomized the very best of the human spirit. His unwavering commitment to excellence, doggedness, and penchant for innovation will remain a shining example for generations to come. The late Omoruyi will be sorely missed.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Edo State, I express my sincere condolences to the Omoruyi family and his associates and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”