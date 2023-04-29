‘I’m Tired, Leave Me Alone’ – Davido Walks Out On Asa Asika

Nigerian award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, angrily walked out on his friend and manager, Asa Asika.

Naija News reports that a snippet of a video that surfaced online captured Asika urging Davido to take a break and get some rest.

In the caption that accompanied the short video, Asika said the ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ crooner has been engaging in several promos since they landed in Dubai.

The music manager further commended Davido as the hardest worker in the music industry.

He wrote, “Lmaoo had him doing promo every day since we got to Dubai. Davido he’s tired of me. Hardest worker in the game”

Responding to him, Davido said, “Leave me alone, I’m tired” as he walked away.

Davido Splashes Millions On Luxury Car

Meanwhile, Davido has acquired a brand new 2023 Maybach Virgil Abloh days after his Lagos concert.

Recall that Davido on Sunday, April 23, 2023, held his Timeless concert for his fans in Lagos.

The singer, via his Instagram, noted that the energy in the concert was everything he could have imagined.

He wrote, “LAGOS LAST NIGHT YOU WERE TRULY TIMELESS.

“The energy was everything we could have imagined. “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. Big love to everyone who came out. You all know we have to take the energy around the world. Global tour announcement coming soon.”

Days after, the singer in a new video making rounds online showed off his new car, which costs $530, 000 approximately N394 000 000 (Three hundred and ninety-four million naira).

Reports also have it that Davido’s new collection has only 150 manufactured, and the singer already has one in his possession.