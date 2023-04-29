Missing 400-Level LAUTECH Student Found Dead

The dead body of a 400-level student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, identified as Oluwatobi Ogunmola, has been found days after he was declared missing.

A source within the school that spoke with Punch claimed that Ogunmola’s body was found dead hanging in a bush at Gambari in Ogbomoso, in the Surulere Local Government area of the state.

Ogunmola, a student of the Physics Department of the institution, was said to also be a mobile phone technician and solar system consultant.

One of his friends on Facebook, Adeleke Abel described the deceased as a very calm and reserved person.

He further stated that the death of Ogunmola came as a shock to everyone, especially the people of Gambari in Ogbomoso.

Abel in his message sympathised with the family of Ogunmola Taiwo following the death of their son.

He wrote, “In a time like this, we sympathise with the family of Ogunmola Taiwo on the death of (their) son who was found dead. The death came as a shock to everyone, especially the people of Gambari in Ogbomoso.

“Very calm and reserved brother. We pray God to console the family and rest the soul of the deceased.”