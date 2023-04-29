BREAKING: Again, Buhari Govt Postpones National Census

The Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has once again reportedly postponed the 2023 National Population and Housing Census.

The decision to shift the census was made on Friday after a meeting between President Buhari and the Chairman of National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa Kwarra.

A source told Daily Trust on Saturday that the postponement was made due to the challenges the commission is facing to seamlessly carry out the exercise.

He said the commission had previously suspended the training of adhoc staff who would carry out population count due to finance and logistic issues.

But when asked if a new date has been fixed, the source stated that he can’t reveal it as the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, will make a broadcast on it today.

According to the source, the NPC chairman was accompanied to the State House by Dr Ipalipo Harry, NPC’s Rivers State Federal Commissioner; Dr Abdulmalik Durunguwa, NPC’s Kaduna State Federal Commissioner; Tellson Osifo Ojogun, the Director General of NPC and Ms. Evelyn Olanipekun, NPC’s Director of Census.

Recall that the Census was earlier scheduled for March 27 but was shifted to May 3 due to the earlier postponement of the gubernatorial elections.