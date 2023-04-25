2023 Census: NPC Speaks About Its Servers Being Hacked 

As the countdown to the 2023 population and housing census continues, the National Population Commission (NPC), has disclosed how attempts have been made by hackers to get into the server.

According to the commission, over one thousand attempts have been made so far to hack into the commission’s server, Naija News gathered.

The Kogi State Federal Commissioner of the NPC, Professor Jimoh Habibat Isah made the disclosure on Tuesday while addressing pressmen in the state.

He submitted that despite the attempts, the hackers didn’t succeed because the inbuilt mechanism has made it impossible for the infiltrators to get through.

Isah pointed out that the server was built with imputation of different passwords at every stage of its operation only known to the commission, making it difficult for hackers to cause havoc on the system.

He, therefore, denied reports about the commission’s server being hacked into, saying the report is not true.

Using the opportunity to educate the citizens, the NPC commissioner said the importance of population census on national planning and development can not be overemphasized.

While stating the government’s commitment towards the exercise, he said they have provided both human and material resources to ensure the success of the exercise.

Isah further noted that it was, therefore, important for advocacy and sensitization of the exercise to be intensified for people to be aware and informed about what it is all about.

He said citizens would not have to travel anywhere because they would be captured at their various locations.

The commissioner, who also applauded the state government for the provision of security for the exercise said the welfare of its officials is very important to the commission, so only enumerators and officials who are known and conversant with their local Government areas would be posted.

He also assured that relevant security agencies and community-driven security outfits have been adequately mobilized to ensure smooth and seamless exercise.