Family Of Former Kogi State Governor, Prince Abubakar Audu Speaks On Hiding Yahaya Bello In Their Family House

The family of former Kogi State Governor, Prince Abubakar Audu, has denied keeping the embattled immediate past Governor of the State, Yahaya Bello, in their family house.

Prince Audu’s family, in a statement on Sunday, said there is no truth in some reports that they are keeping Bello in their family residence in Ogbonocha, Ofu Local Government Area of the state.

The statement, which was signed by Mohammed Abubakar, son of Prince Audu, clarified that their family home is strictly a private residence for family members and is not intended to serve as a refuge for any political figure, past or present.

“The attention of Prince Abubakar Audu’s family has been drawn to spurious and ridiculous rumors and publications circulating across various social media platforms, alleging that the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, is being harboured in our family house at Ogbonocha, Ofu Local Government Area, Kogi State. We wish to inform the public that this claim is entirely false.

“We wish to emphasize that our family house at Ogbonocha serves solely as a private residence for members of the Audu family and is not a sanctuary for any political figure, past or present.

“As custodians of our family’s heritage, we uphold the principles of honesty and integrity that Prince Abubakar Audu embodied throughout his lifetime.

“We urge the public to exercise caution and discernment when encountering such sensationalist claims, recognizing them for what they are: baseless conjecture designed to sow confusion.

“The Audu family remains committed to upholding the truth and preserving the dignity of our late patriarch’s memory,” the statement reads.

Naija News recalls that on April 17, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), laid siege on Bello’s residence in Abuja to arrest him over alleged N80 billion fraud.

While the EFCC operatives were at Bello’s residence, Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi came to visit his predecessor.

Bello was reportedly rescued by Ododo when he departed his residence located at the Wuse Zone 4 District of Abuja.

Subsequently, the EFCC operatives also left the house, and the anti-graft agency declared the former governor wanted.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has also placed Bello on a watchlist, and the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, withdrew the police details assigned to the former governor.

The anti-graft agency alleged that Bello, alongside Alli Bello, chief of staff to Ododo; and one Daudu Suleiman, diverted about N80.2 billion belonging to the Kogi government.