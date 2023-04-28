Wike, El-Rufai, Gbajabiamila, Others ‘Predicted’ To Form Tinubu’s Cabinet

An associate of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala has predicted certain individuals that may form part of the cabinet of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Bwala in a Twitter post, listed some of the persons he believes would make Tinubu’s cabinet as well as the portfolio they may assume. He also added some other appointments Tinubu may give to some of his associates.

The PDP chieftain listed House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila to be appointed as Tinubu’s Chief of Staff.

Below are others on his list.

Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF): Nasir El-Rufai

National Security Adviser (NSA): Nuhu Ribadu

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF): Babatunde Fashola

Minister Special Duties: James Faleke

Minister of Information: Bayo Ononuga

Ambassador to USA: Dele Alake

Minister of Foreign Affairs: Kayode Fayemi

Minister of FCT: Yahaya Bello

Minister of Defence: Tukur Buratai

Minister of Interior: Nyesom Wike

State House Counsel: Babatunde Ogala

Minister of Aviation: Femi Fani-Kayode

Minister of Agriculture: Ben Ayade

Minister of Works and Housing: Ken Nnamani

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA): retired General Buba Marwa

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor: Wale Edun

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity: Festus Keyamo

Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs: Babajimi Benson