Gist
Wike, El-Rufai, Gbajabiamila, Others ‘Predicted’ To Form Tinubu’s Cabinet
An associate of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala has predicted certain individuals that may form part of the cabinet of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.
Bwala in a Twitter post, listed some of the persons he believes would make Tinubu’s cabinet as well as the portfolio they may assume. He also added some other appointments Tinubu may give to some of his associates.
The PDP chieftain listed House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila to be appointed as Tinubu’s Chief of Staff.
Below are others on his list.
Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF): Nasir El-Rufai
National Security Adviser (NSA): Nuhu Ribadu
Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF): Babatunde Fashola
Minister Special Duties: James Faleke
Minister of Information: Bayo Ononuga
Ambassador to USA: Dele Alake
Minister of Foreign Affairs: Kayode Fayemi
Minister of FCT: Yahaya Bello
Minister of Defence: Tukur Buratai
Minister of Interior: Nyesom Wike
State House Counsel: Babatunde Ogala
Minister of Aviation: Femi Fani-Kayode
Minister of Agriculture: Ben Ayade
Minister of Works and Housing: Ken Nnamani
National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA): retired General Buba Marwa
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor: Wale Edun
Special Adviser on Media and Publicity: Festus Keyamo
Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs: Babajimi Benson