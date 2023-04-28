What You Need To Know About Nigerian Prince Nurudeen Yusuf, Named Tinubu’s ADC

Lt. Col Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf, who was appointed as the An Aide De Camp (ADC) to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu is the son of a monarch, Oba Yusuf Omokanye Oyekanmi, the Elemona of Ilemona in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Yusuf, who will be resuming duties officially on Monday, May 1 completed his OND in computer science at Offa Polytechnic in 2000, and then enrolled in the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, where he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in engineering (electrical-electronics).

Between 2004 and 2005, he attended Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) in the United Kingdom.

In 2006, he attended the Nigerian Army Intelligence School in Lagos where he was trained in intelligence and security-related subjects in accordance with the Nigerian Army training policies and directives.

Between 2009 and 2018, the multilingual officer, who is fluent in Yoruba, Hausa, English and French, had several military trainings in Mali, Pakistan, China, Israel and the United Kingdom.

While acquiring military training, Yusuf obtained a master’s degree in defence studies from Kings College, London in 2018, and a postgraduate diploma in peace studies and conflict resolution from the National Open University (NOUN).

He also served as officer commanding at State House Military Intelligence Group. In 2015, he was promoted to officer commanding, Presidential Body Guard, State House, Abuja.

In 2017, Yusuf served the Nigerian Army as staff officer grade 1 for the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corp (NAIC).

From 2020 to 2022, he served at Nigerian Defence Section in Paris, France as DDA librarian, and until his appointment as Tinubu’s ADC, he was staff officer, headquarters (NAIC) Abuja.