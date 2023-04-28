Senate Presidency: Kalu, Dickson, Nwoko, Other Senators-Elect Meet

The Chief Whip of the 9th Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu and some senator-elects under the forum of ex-House of Representatives members met on Friday morning.

The lawmakers, who are now members of the Senate, after their meeting disclosed that no candidate has been endorsed for the position of the 10th Senate President.

The Convener of the meeting, Ahmed Wadada (SDP-Nasarawa West) revealed this while addressing newsmen after a meeting with members of the body in Abuja on Friday.

According to Wadada, the forum is yet to decide on the incoming leadership.

He noted that the lawmakers met to reunite for the good of the country, despite their political affiliation.

Wadada said, “We are about 26 members of the forum. This gives us a good bloc for us to come together with that sportsmanship we had while in the House of Representatives.”

Wada listed Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and Senator Abdul Ningi, among members of the forum.

In attendance were Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, Senator Seriake Dickson (PDP-Bayelsa), Ned Nwoko (PDP – Delta North), and Mohammed Onawo (PDP – Nasarawa South).

The rest were Tony Nwoye (LP – Anambra North), Emmanuel Udende (APC – Benue), Karimi Sunday (APC – Kogi), Osita Izunaso (APC – Imo), Nasir Sani (APC – Katsina), Ibrahim Khalid (PDP – Kaduna).