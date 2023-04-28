LP Crisis: Peter Obi, Party Leadership Working Tirelessly – Lamidi Apapa

The factional chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Lamidi Apapa has said that there are ongoing negotiation aimed at resolving the crisis in the party.

He stated that the LP presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi and the party’s leadership are working tirelessly to bring the crisis to an end.

Apapa gave this hint on Friday while fielding questions on Arise Television’s News program.

According to him,”Well, the leaders of the party (LP), including our principal, the presidential candidate (Peter Obi), is also working on it. We are expecting him to call a meeting and once that meeting is called, we sit down and resolve the matter.”

Naija News reports that the crisis in the LP took a wrong turn after Apapa’s faction suspended five executive members, including the embattled National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Recall also that the Abure-led faction suspended five executive members at the National Executive Council in Asaba, Delta State.

The suspended members were Lamidi Apapa, the party’s acting Chairman, Salem Lawal, Favour Reuben, Gbenga Daramola, Samuel Akingbade and Mohammed Akali.