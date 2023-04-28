‘Drama As Nigeria Officials Involved In Evacuation Abandon Many, Flee Sudan’

The intention of the Federal Government of Nigeria to evacuate Nigerians in Sudan in the past few hours has been filled with controversy.

Reports on Friday claimed that the hope of many Nigerians in Sudan leaving the country is hanging in the balance.

A source close to the evacuation move, in a chat with Daily Trust, said some Nigerians expected to be evacuated have been abandoned by the embassy officials

The source alleged that the embassy officials joined their families to Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

Following the shutting down of Sudanese airspace, flights meant to convey people leaving Sudan have been landing in Egypt and neighbouring countries.

The Nigerian Government had put plans in place to evacuate Nigerians from Sudan to Cairo by road from where they would join flights back home.

The Federal Government took the step after the warring factions in Sudan agreed to a three-day ceasefire.

However, on Friday, evacuation process could not continue as officials had reportedly fled Sudan.

This led to a protest at the venue of evacuation in Khartoum.

The protesters reportedly held one Ibrahim Abdallah, a bureau de change operator ransom, beating him mercilessly.

In addition to receiving a cash transfer meant to finance the journey, Abdallah was said to have been involved in bus provision.

Daily Trust stated that in video and audio clips made available to the platform, Abdallah was heard saying that the amount sent as a deposit was $250,000 which has been exhausted.

He said the balance is yet to be sent, disclosing that about 25 buses billed to evacuate other stranded Nigerians have since withdrawn participation in the exercise and the officials were not responsive.