Why I’m The Best Candidate For Senate President – Orji Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Wednesday, said he is the best candidate to work with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, as the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that Senator Kalu made this known to reporters after he held a closed-door meeting with Tinubu which lasted for about 30 minutes in Abuja.

The former Governor of Abia State said he is the best candidate for the Senate Presidency because he has the capacity to unite Nigeria and he is the best to work with Tinubu for the interest of the country.

Kalu also stated that he met with the President-elect to officially welcome and felicitate him on his return from a successful vacation in Paris, France.

The former governor recalled saying during the celebration of Mass to mark his 63rd birthday that the Tinubu was fit and healthy and would return soon.

He said: “I told Nigerians that Tinubu is not sick and that he would return soon and a few days after I made that comment, today you can see for yourself that he is here.

“So, this shows that our President-elect is fit and fully ready for the Job of leading Nigerians just like I said. I just came to congratulate and officially welcome him back to the country and we are ready to support him in the task ahead.

“I am the best among the candidates. I have the capacity to unite Nigeria and I am the best to work with our President-elect for the best interest of Nigeria. Nigerians need to feel the impact of our party. I have the integrity, honesty, and experience to lead the Senate.”

Naija News reports that Kalu is one of the Senators who have openly declared interest to emerge as the Senate President for the 10th National Assembly.