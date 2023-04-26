Orji Uzor Kalu Visits Tinubu, Reveals Reason For Visit (Photos)

The Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu on Wednesday visited the President-elect of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

According to Kalu who made the development known via a post on his Twitter handle, the visit was to welcome Tinubu back to the country after his vacation in France.

Naija News reports Kalu is one of the Senators who have openly declared interest in emerging the Senate President for the 10th National Assembly.

Speaking about the visit, the former Abia State Governor revealed that he met Tinubu in good spirits, rocking like a hurricane.

He wrote: “I Paid a welcome visit to our dear President-elect, H.E. Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu @officialABAT who just returned to our country.

“I met him in good spirit and he is rocking like a hurricane.”

Below are some pictures from the visit.

Tinubu Moves Into Defence House

Meanwhile, the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has relocated from his private residence in the Asokoro area of Abuja to a temporary official residence at the Defence House in Maitama ahead of his swearing on May 29.

