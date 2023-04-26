Video: Tinubu Moves Out Of Private Home Ahead Of Presidential Inauguration

The President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly relocated from his private residence in the Asokoro area of Abuja to a temporary official residence at the Defence House in Maitama ahead of his swearing on May 29.

According to the spokesman of the defunct All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, the former Lagos governor has arrived at the Defense House which will be his official residence until May 29th.

Keyamo tweeted on Wednesday saying, “The President Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABATearlier today arrived at the Defence House Maitama, Abuja which is the official residence of all President-elects before they move into the Villa after inauguration. Whilst there, he’ll get daily security briefings and he’ll go through the dress rehearsal for inauguration. May 29th loading.”

Tinubu will be taking over from President Muhammadu Buhari who is serving out his second and concluding tenure.

The official residence, located in the heart of Abuja, was reported to have been recently renovated to befit the country’s next president.

The residence should feature state-of-the-art security to accommodate a president-in-waiting as he prepares for his upcoming duties as the nation’s new leader.

As the nation eagerly awaits the inauguration of Tinubu, many Nigerians are hopeful that his administration will bring about positive change and progress, and that his tenure will be marked by transparency, accountability and good governance.