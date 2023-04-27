Tinubu Meets Emir Of Kano, Ado Bayero [Photos]

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, received the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, at his Asokoro residence in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the traditional ruler paid the former Governor of Lagos State a welcome-back visit after his return from a one-month vacation in Paris, France.

Present during the monarch’s visit to Tinubu were the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima; Governor Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman of Kwara State, former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; Minister for Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare; former Lagos Commissioner of Information, Dele Alake, and former APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, among others.

See the photos below.

Okorocha, Abdullahi Sule, Others Visit Tinubu [Video]

Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, on Wednesday, paid a visit to Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Defence House in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the senator representing Imo West Senatorial District paid the former Governor of Lagos State a welcome-back visit after his return from a one-month vacation in Paris, France.

Also, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru, visited the president-elect following his return to the country on Tuesday.

Present during their visit to Tinubu was the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary of the dissolved APC Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Kwara State Governor, AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman and the Senator representing Ekiti Central, Opeyemi Bamidele.