Senate Presidency: Tinubu Meets Izunaso Behind Closed Doors

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has met with one of the aspirants for the Senate Presidency seat in the 10th National Assembly, Senator Osita Izunaso, behind closed doors.

Naija News reports that the meeting is coming ahead of the expected zoning of the 10th National Assembly leadership by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Izunaso, who is representing Imo West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, met with Tinubu at the Defence House in Abuja, on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the meeting was part of the consultations by the ruling party on the zoning of the National Assembly leadership positions.

The parley came 24 hours after Tinubu met with the contestants for the Senate President seat, former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, and Senator Jibrin Barau, at his Asokoro home in Abuja.

Also, Tinubu met with the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, over the Senate Presidency seat.

Other aspirants are Sani Musa (Niger East); Abdul-Aziz Yari (Zamfara West); Ali Ndume (Borno South); Dave Umahi (Ebonyi South) and Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North).