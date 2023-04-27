Keyamo Reacts As UK PM Writes Tinubu Ahead Of Inauguration

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to the letter written by the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, to President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News earlier reported that Sunak had written to Tinubu ahead of his inauguration as Nigeria’s President on May 29, 2023.

In the letter, Sunak said he looks forward to working with Tinubu and hopes to welcome the former Governor of Lagos State to London in April 2024 for the second Africa Investment Summit.

He said the summit will be an opportunity to strengthen UK-Nigerian business partnerships in order to create jobs and growth, increase bilateral trade and investment, and support the aim of boosting Nigeria’s export competitiveness.

According to the letter, Sunak said the UK will continue to support Nigeria in addressing its security challenges through the sharing of expertise and tools.

Sunak added that his government will continue liaising with Tinubu and his team through the transition period and following his inauguration.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, Keyamo stated that the world is preparing for the Tinubu Presidency.

He wrote: “The world is gearing up for the Tinubu Presidency“