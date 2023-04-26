Keyamo Reacts As Apapa Approaches Tribunal To Withdrawal Peter Obi’s Cases Against Tinubu

The spokesman of the defunct All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to the plot to withdraw Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s cases against the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recalls that Peter Obi in a suit filed before the Presidential Election Tribunal is seeking to reclaim his ‘mandate’ which he said was stolen at the polls.

However, the Labour Party on Tuesday accused a faction of the party of planning to halt the suit filed by Peter Obi against the declaration of Bola Tinubu as President-Elect.

The acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Pastor Obiora Ifoh made this claim in a statement released in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ofoh said, “Daily, the evil intention of the breakaway faction of the Labour Party, led by the suspended Deputy National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa continues to manifest and just this morning, our legal team was confronted by the stark revelation that these men have advanced their plot by approaching all the tribunals where our numerous candidates lodged their election petitions arising from the recently held general election”

Reacting via his Twitter Page, the Minister of Labour and Employment said the games of LP are getting interesting.

According to Keyamo, the first argument in court might be on the issue of the authentic chairman of the party in order to have the authority to decide the continuation of the case.

He wrote: “This is getting interesting; the first argument in court may be who is the real Chairman of Labour Party so as to have the authority to decide over the continuation of the case! We go try settle that matter first.”