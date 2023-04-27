It Is Immoral And Sycophantic To Name Two Airports After Buhari – Shehu Sani Carpets Umahi

Former Nigerian lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has berated the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi for naming the newly constructed international airport in the State after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sani insisted that it was sycophantic and immoral to name two airports in the country after Buhari.

Naija News recalls that the Ebonyi State Government said it has secured approval from the Federal Government to carry out an inaugural test fight at the new International Airport, Onueke.

The Airport was named after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting to the development via his Twitter handle on Thursday, Sani urged Buhari to respectfully decline the offer adding that there are other renowned individuals such as late Chinua Achebe, Emeka Anyaoku, Victoria Ironsi or Odumegwu Ojukwu that the Airports could be named after.

He wrote, “The construction of Ebonyi Airport is commendable. Kudos. But It’s immoral & sycophantic to name two airports in the country after Buhari. He should respectfully decline it.The airport should rather be named after Chinua Achebe, Emeka Anyaokwu,Victoria Ironsi or the Ikemba himself.”