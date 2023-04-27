I Spent Over 36 Billion Naira To Build An International Airport – Umahi

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has disclosed how he spent over thirty-six billion naira to build an international airport, located in Onueke, Ezza South LGA.

Naija News reports that the Airport which was named after President Muhammadu Buhari will be inaugurated in the first week of May 2023 by the President.

Speaking on the completion of the project while addressing stakeholders of the state and the delegation of the Federal Ministry of Aviation during the flight test that took place at the Onueke airport, Umahi disclosed that over 400 citizens of Ebonyi State were employed as staff of the airport.

The Governor explained that he is ready to hand over the airport to the federal government to run, noting that the state government can’t manage the airport.

It was gathered that two Air Peace Hopper airlines, No. 5N-BXF and No. 5-BUY which landed at the airport carried over one hundred passengers from Lagos and Abuja.

Earlier in his remark, the director of the Civil Aviation Authority, CAA, who was represented by General Manager, Aerodrome Services, Mr Oladipo Adebayo, described the airport as the best of all the airports in Nigeria.

He applauded the Ebonyi State Government for using high-standard equipment to construct the airport, adding that with such quality materials used, the airport will stand the test of time.