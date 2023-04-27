Force PRO Threatens Netizen For Body Shaming IGP, Calling Him Corrupt

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi has warned a netizen who described the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba as corrupt against making unguarded statements.

Commenting on the picture of the IGP which was shared on social media, the netizen with the Twitter handle @cryptonews said the Police boss may not be able to run, jog, squat, or bend in an emergency situation.

The netizen also made reference to the IGP’s stomach, saying those with body structures like that are usually corrupt.

The netizen wrote on Twitter: “In an emergency situation, will he IGP be able to run 🏃‍♂️, jog, squart, bend?

“Anyways, I never see any corrupt person wey no get big belle.”

However, Adejobi in a quick response, defended his boss and challenged the Twitter user to provide proof of the claims made. He submitted that Baba is not corrupt and is able to discharge all the duties and responsibilities of his office diligently.

The force PRO told the Twitter user to withdraw the statement against the IGP or be ready to defend the statement if the case is taken up for cybercrime.

He wrote “I think you need to study the present police institution under the IGPs leadership before you draw a conclusion. Usman Alkali Baba is never a corrupt man, so withdraw your statement. Or if we take it up with you, do you, do you have proof?

“Maybe we should try and test the cybercrime Prohibition Act 2015 on someone here o. Also, he is fit to act as an IGP, and if you are more than 18 yr old, you should be able to know what is an IGP and his roles in policing, surely not to pursue or be jumping fences, still he does all as a leader. Be guided, guy.”

See the exchange which happened on Thursday morning.