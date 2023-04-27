Empress Njamah’s Ex-Lover To Be Extradited To Nigeria

The ex-lover and alleged blackmailer of Nollywood actress Empress Njamah, Nicholas Jack Davis will be extradited to Nigeria after being arrested in his home country, Liberia.

Naija News reports that the Liberian National Police on Monday, April 24, 2023, confirmed the arrest of Empress’s ex-lover, saying that over 20 women have lodged complaints about his crimes.

According to him, the 39-year-old suspect has been arrested several times and charged in court but he returns to the same crime after getting bail.

He noted that 20 Liberian women have forwarded complaints against the suspect who operated in Nigeria with the name Josh Wade and carried out a similar act against Empress Njamah.

Njamah subsequently confirmed the blackmailer’s arrest via her Instagram story where she shared a video of Davis being led in handcuffs.

However, a source told the whistler that, “We are trying to extradite the guy. It’s not settled until it is settled. In due time the story will be told. They’re still trying to finish the case there because a lot of women are victims as well.”

Recall Njamah revealed that Wade gained access into her life when she was vulnerable from the death of actress, Ada Ameh, insisting that he took advantage of her vulnerability to allegedly dupe and blackmail her.

She admitted that Wade had an intimate video of her but stated that he was the one in the video with her, not another man as he claimed. She said he filmed it in her house without her knowledge but hid his face.

The thespian also alleged that he assaulted and abused her in her home and she was his victim until she worked up the courage to run.