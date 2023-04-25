How My Ex-boyfriend Got My Nude Videos – Empress Njamah

Popular Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has disclosed how her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Jack Davies, AKA George Wade got access to her nude videos.

Naija News recalls that months after Wade released a series of nude videos of Njamah, the Liberian National Police apprehended him for victimizing over 20 women.

In January 2023, Wade fled Nigeria after carrying out his atrocious deed on Njamah.

Shedding more light on the incident while responding to a fan on Instagram, the thespian explained that the videos were made by Wade without her knowledge.

The fan identified as Chidera said that she would never agree to send her nudes to anybody.

She wrote, “Congratulations, ma, but even I, who doesn’t have sense, cannot agree to do a video without anything and send it to anybody.

“Some will even promise you money, but knowing that even the man uses juju, we can’t tell.”

The fan urged Njamah to celebrate while her ex-lover is crying in cell.

Responding, Njamah explained that Wade took the videos when she was not aware.

She said, “I never sent such videos; he takes videos unaware to blackmail his victims; it’s his trade.

“You don’t expect people to bathe with clothes on?”