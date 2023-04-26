Ini Edo Speaks On Having An Affair With Empress Njamah’s Ex-Lover, Jack

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has publicly debunked the reports alleging she was romantically involved with the ex-lover of actress, Empress Njamah.

This is coming hours after it was reported that the actress’ personal belongings such as her international passport were allegedly recovered from Nicholas Jack Davis.

Naija News earlier reported that the Liberian Police Chief, during a press conference on Monday, April 24, 2023, said the suspect is identified as Nicholas Jack Davis and not Josh Wade.

According to him, the 39-year-old suspect has been arrested several times and charged in court, but he returns to the same crime after getting bail.

He noted that 20 Liberian women have forwarded complaints against the suspect who operated in Nigeria with the name Josh Wade and carried out a similar act against Empress Njamah.

Amongst personal belonging of the actress seen is an international passport, and video of the actress in a conversation with the notorious criminal which insinuated that she has something with him or was one of his victims.

Addressing the issue, the actress via her Instagram live on Tuesday night narrated how Jack had reached out to her and went into a conversation about making a film, then drifted to wanting a relationship with her.

She said, she immediately blocked him as it did not sit well with her, adding that he had requested her international passport so that they could see in South Africa in which she was headed at the time for a paid engagement.

She added that she had nothing intimate to do with Jack Davis, urging fake news peddlers to leave her alone.