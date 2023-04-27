APC National Chairman, Adamu Speaks On Tinubu’s Health

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, on Thursday, said the President-elect, Bola Tinubu is hale and hearty.

According to Adamu, Tinubu took time off because of the rigours of the campaigns of the 2023 presidential election.

Adamu said Tinubu is ready to work, upon his return to Nigeria from Paris, France.

The APC National Chairman also pleaded with Nigerians not to withdraw their support for President Muhammadu Buhari when he leaves office on May 29 after the inauguration of Tinubu.

He stated this when members of a pro-democracy group under the auspices of the Natives paid him a thank-you solidarity visit at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

Addressing the support team, he said, “Anytime I meet any of our support groups, I can’t feel complete in my address without congratulating us, and you for victory in the last election. Today, through your concerted efforts, in collaborating with us, in voting for us, we have a brand new president of Nigeria in the person of Bola Tinubu.

“He took time off because of the rigours of the campaigns. We thank God he is back. I was with him with members of the NWC. He is hail and hearty. He is ready to work. He is rejuvenated and ready to work. We want your continued support for us and the incoming government. We want your support to ensure that our transition is smooth and peaceful.

“We want President Buhari to hand over safely by the end of May 29. Buhari has led us to this victory and one way we can pay him is to ensure that he has a very peaceful exit.

“Our support for President Buhari should continue because he is not going to be president after May 29th. Our loyalty to him should not be extinguished after May 29th.”

On Tinubu, Adamu said, “This incoming government is our own. We voted for him. We supported him. Every one of us should be more anxious to ensure that Bola Tinubu succeeds as President of Nigeria. He will take off by the 29th of May by the grace of God.

“The support of every one of you is required. As you were in the campaigns so it will be during the governance. It is my hope that God in his infinite mercy and wisdom will protect all of us. I hope that by the time we are in, I will see more of you.”