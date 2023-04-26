Reactions As Yul Edochie And Brother, Linc Unfollow Each Other

It seems that the relationship between Nollywood actors and brothers, Yul and Linc Edochie might be strained as the duo have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Fans were first to notice they had parted ways on the popular photo-sharing platform.

A brief search on their Instagram list of following showed that the brothers are no longer friends on Instagram

Check out screenshots showing search results on their individual pages below

Below are Nigerians reactions to the brothers supposed rift

Blessing Okeke, “So Yul wey still dey mourn get strength to dey unfollow people, even his elder brother, may God give him peace.”

Janeekene, “Judy really caused more harm than good in this family.”

Mees_rammy, “no matter what your blood do, never ever come out in public to castigate them.”

Gu_blessed, “Them go still follow back.”

Ebele_matthias, “I talk am cos the brother is so pained. Trust me kai that Yul no get sense.”

Angeltouch, “Na Yul go unfollow first.”

Maple_beaut, “Oh chim oh.”

Amqueen_bee, “Whatever it is, God will settle them. Siblings quarrel no dey reach bone. Dem go dey alright las las.”

Beckychummy, “Na Judy Austin dey cause all this for Pete Edochie family. Linc always support May. He does not like what is happening in their family. It’s well. May God continue to be with May, amen.”

Adaobi_chimnoya, “Linc is a clout chaser, had no right meddling into Yul business on social media. Gave outsiders more room to troll his brother.”