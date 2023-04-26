NBA Speaks On Suspending Pretty Female Lawyer Who Smoked Weed, Shared Unclad Photo On Social Media

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has reacted to the report alleging that it suspended a young female lawyer identified as Ifunanya Delilah over photos showing her either unclad or smoking marijuana on social media.

Naija News reports that an online platform, (not this publication) had alleged that Ifunaya, a young female lawyer who was called to Bar on the 28th of July, 2021, was suspended by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) over misconduct.

However, speaking about the development, the NBA denied the report saying it did no such thing.

Ifunanya has been a subject of controversy since her controversial photos surfaced online.

In an interview with DAILY POST on Wednesday, the leadership of the NBA confirmed she has not been penalised.

The National Publicity Secretary, Habeeb Lawal stated that the information suggesting an action has been taken is entirely false.

“No, we have not suspended her, we have not. However, we will issue a position on the matter,” the spokesperson added.