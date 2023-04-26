I Take Financial Advice From Africa’s Richest Man, Dangote – Davido

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has opened up on how the richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote advices him on his finances.

The Omo Baba Olowo Crooner revealed that Dangote always warn him to save his money and not be a lavish spender.

Davido stated that Dangote, despite being wealthy, buys about two cars every eight years.

The DMW boss revealed this during an interview with Forbes.

He spoke about his family’s relationship with Dangote, adding that his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, is friends with Dangote.

The philanthropist noted that Dangote is a different kind of billionaire and also very disciplined.

Davido said, “Uncle Aliko [Dangote] is a very different kind of billionaire. Uncle Aliko buys like two cars every eight years. He’s a very disciplined and very different kind of billionaire.

“Every time I see him, he just says one thing, ‘Save your money!’. There’s nothing more he tells me, everytime save your money. He and my dad have been very close friends.

“And he [Dangote] has done well for us [Nigerians] back home. He made us a lot of industries. He just opened the biggest factory in Africa. That’s providing jobs.”