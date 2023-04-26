How Buhari’s Broadcast For Binani Affected Adamawa Governorship Election – SDP Candidate, Ardo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Umar Ardo has alleged how a broadcast made by President Muhammadu Buhari in support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha Binani affected the election negatively.

According to Ardo in an interview with Daily Trust, Buhari’s broadcast in the Hausa language influenced some federal government agencies in the state to work for Binani.

Ardo alleged that some security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission were influenced by the broadcast.

The SDP governorship candidate further stated that the governorship election was far from being free and fair, adding that it was marred by thuggery and vote buying.

He said, “The election was not fair in the sense that, first and foremost the APC candidate, we saw the President, you know Buhari made a national broadcast in Hausa asking the people of Adamawa to go and vote for Binani and that he had worked with Binani in PTF (defunct Petroleum Trust Fund) and Binani was good and this and that, I have no problem with that.

“But the fallout of that presidential broadcast is what I had a problem with because from the moment the President made that broadcast, the entire agencies, federal agencies in Adamawa State tilted towards her.

“I am talking about the military, I am talking about the police, I am talking about INEC, I am talking about DSS, I am talking about the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission.”