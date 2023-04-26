Court Rules On APC’s Binani Suit Over Adamawa Gubernatorial Election

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the suit filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last governorship election in Adamawa State, Senator Aisha Dahiru Ahmed (Binani).

Recall that Binani had sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), seeking a judicial review of the electoral umpire’s decision to reverse her earlier announcement as the winner of the election by the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Wednesday, Binani’s lawyer informed the court about the notice of discontinuance filed by the plaintiff and prayed the court to strike out the suit.

But, in a ruling, Justice Inyang Ekwo elected to dismiss the suit.