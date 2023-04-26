Appointments: Govs, APC Leaders, Clergymen, Others Keep Vigil At Tinubu’s Residence

Lobbying for appointments in the new administration has become intense following the return of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to the country.

Naija News had earlier reported that Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Monday after taking a break from political activities for over a month.

Following Tinubu’s return to the country, leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ministers, outgoing governors, members-elect of the National Assembly, and clerics, among others, have besieged his Asokoro, Abuja home and defence House in Maitama District of Abuja.

Due to the influx of people lobbying for positions, security agents have taken over major spots in the area, preventing unwanted visitors from parking vehicles anywhere near the official residence of the President-elect.

A source that spoke with Daily Sun claimed that some of those lobbyings for positions had earlier tracked Tinubu to Saudi Arabia where he was billed for pilgrimage during the Ramadan season.

The source said, “Few days after the announcement of Tinubu’s itinerary, outgoing APC governors, top government officials, pastors, imams, members-elect of the National Assembly, ministers in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, members of APC Presidential Campaign Council, among others, hurriedly proceeded to Saudi Arabia, to lobby the president-elect on appointment to juicy positions.

“Unfortunately, Tinubu’s planned trip to Saudi Arabia was called off without any reason by his handlers. Those who had travelled to the Holy Land to wait for Tinubu’s arrival returned to Nigeria disappointed.”

Most of the lobbyists are seeking positions such as cabinet members, aides of the president and his deputy, principal officers of the National Assembly, CEOs and board members of federal parastatals, in the CBN, Customs, foreign missions, oil, gas, maritime and aviation sectors.

The source further stated that those who had worked for Tinubu’s victory said they did not want to leave getting their dividends to fate.

The top APC member, however, did not reveal the name of those who booked flights to Saudi Arabia under the guise of performing the Umrah just to meet the Presdient-elect.

Some top government officials with their retinue of security aides were seen stranded and unable to access the residence of the president-elect on Tuesday.

The source stated, “They’ve resorted to keeping vigils around the vicinity, hoping to somehow catch up with Tinubu or his close allies who could help their cause.”

Among those seen waiting in their vehicles were ministers, members-elect of the National Assembly, priests and imams, and members of APC NWC.

Tinubu is expected to constitute his cabinet before the end of July 2023, due to the new law signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.