10th NASS: Why Akpabio Deserves To Be Senate President – Al-makura

Former Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Almakura has said the former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio deserves to be the President of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News earlier reported that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has reportedly anointed Akpabio as the candidate for the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

It was learned that Tinubu has penciled down the senator representing Kano North Senatorial District, Barau Jubrin, as the candidate for the Deputy Senate President.

Sources at a meeting between Tinubu, the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), party stakeholders, and some contestants for the Senate Presidency made this known to The PUNCH.

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Al-makura noted that all the aspirants were eminently qualified and had paid their dues, but Akpabio has done a lot for the party.

Al-makura said Akpabio decided to leave a very important position within the Senate to support the APC and also ensured the stability of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari while in office as a minister.

He added that Akpabio shelved his presidential ambition for Tinubu when he stepped down for him at the APC presidential primary election and ensured that the ruling party did well in Akwa Ibom.

He said, “Amongst them is someone (Akpabio) who has been there when it matters. He worked for APC, he did everything to ensure the stability of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and that person also decided to leave a very important position within the Senate to support the APC. That person is now going for the position of the Senate President; I think he has paid his dues.”