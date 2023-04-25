Tinubu, APC NWC To Meet Lawmakers-elect Over 10th NASS Leadership

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) members are expected to meet the lawmakers-elect over the 1oth National Assembly leadership.

Naija News gathered that the meeting is scheduled to hold this week in Abuja ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on June 5, 2023.

The planned meeting is against the background of the jostle for the president of the Senate and the post of the Speaker of the House of Representatives by interested aspirants.

A report emanating from the Tinubu camp indicated that the president-elect will take charge of proceedings and give direction following his return from France on Monday.

It was gathered that the APC NWC would meet with Tinubu to take a position on the national leadership to avert a repeat of the 2015 situation that produced Senator Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara as Senate President and House of Representatives Speaker, respectively.

Speaking with The Punch on Sunday, the APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, also confirmed that the NWC meeting may take place this week after party members must have returned from the holiday break and their trip to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj.

He said, “We are expecting the President-elect to arrive hopefully from tomorrow (Monday). I may not be sure of the exact date, but I think the NWC meeting will also take place this week after everybody must have returned from the holiday break and their trip from Umrah.”

Meanwhile, members-elect have said they would allow the APC to decide the zoning of the leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly.

The lawmakers, who called for fairness and equity in the distribution of offices and positions, noted their willingness to abide by the decisions of the party on the leadership tussle.