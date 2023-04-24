Tinubu Speaks On Ill Health Rumours After Return From France

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has dispelled rumours that he was sick and had to travel to France to seek medical treatment.

Naija News reports that the long absence of the former Governor of Lagos State had led to rumors about his health.

Speaking with reporters shortly after returning to the country on Monday, Tinubu asked his supporters and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ignore rumours of his health.

The former governor asserted that having rested well and refreshed, he was prepared for the task before him ahead of his inauguration on May 29, 2023. He also expressed happiness to be back home to face the task of governance.

He said: “I’m happy to be back. I have rested, I’m refreshed and I’m ready for the task ahead. Forget about what the rumour mill may have told you. I’m strong, very strong.”

Asked about his plans for the country, Tinubu said he had been consulting and planning to put together a strong team so he could hit the ground running once he assumes office on May 29.

Recall that the President-elect arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja on a private jet accompanied by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and son, Seyi at exactly 4.30 pm.