80-Year-Old Joe Biden Officially Declares Second Term Interest As America’s President

Incumbent President of the United States of America, Joe Biden has declared his interest in running for a second term in office.

The 80-year-old politician officially joined the race for the White House in 2024 in a video released by his team on Tuesday.

Biden in the video, said he needs more time to fully realize his vow to restore the nation’s character.

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are,” he said in the video.

“The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer.

“I know what I want the answer to be and I think you do too. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for reelection.”

If Biden wins the Democratic Party ticket, he may be facing off again with Donald Trump, who had already launched his third bid for the White House in November.

Before then, Biden would be up against the likes of Marianne Williamson, a self help guru, and Robert Kennedy, the anti-vaccine and environmental activist, who are also interested in the party’s ticket.