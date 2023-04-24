Tinubu Hails Two Nigerian Scholars Elected To American Academy

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has congratulated two Nigerian scholars elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Naija News reports that Professors Jacob Olupona and Mohammed Pate were among g the 269 outstanding individuals recently announced as new fellows of the academy.

The academy honours excellence and convenes leaders from every field of human endeavour to examine new ideas and address issues of importance to the nation and the world.

In a statement on Sunday by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, the president-elect Tinubu stated that he was not surprised that Olupona was elected into the academy because he knows his ‘onions’.

Tinubu added that the scholar has done “remarkably” well for himself and has made Nigeria and indeed Africa proud.

He said Olupona’s accomplishment is a testament to the great Nigerian spirit and to what is possible and achievable given the right academic environment.

He said: “This comes as no surprise to me. The fact that he knows his onion is easily evident in conversations with him and Prof Olupona and I have had several intellectual encounters.

“Professor Olupona has not only done remarkably well for himself and the Ivory Tower, but he has also made Nigeria and indeed Africa proud.

“His accomplishment is a testament to the great Nigerian spirit and to what is possible and achievable given the right academic environment, something which, in my agenda for renewed hope for Nigerians, I promised to provide and sustain during my presidency.”

Tinubu stated that Pate, a former Minister of State for Health in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, has had a distinguished career in public service in Nigeria.

He said: “He has had a distinguished career in public service in Nigeria as chief executive of the National Primary Health Agency and later as minister of state for health from where he proceeded to join the World Bank and now at Harvard University.

“His global reputation as a Professor of Practice in Public Health continues to bring honour and prestige to our country.”