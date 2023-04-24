Tinubu To Meet APC NWC Over 10th NASS Leadership

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu is expected to arrive in Nigeria today (Monday) after being away in France for a Month.

Recall that Tinubu had travelled out of the country after the governorship election to rest and plan for his inauguration on the 29th of May, 2023, according to his media team.

A high-ranking member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, who confirmed the date of his arrival, said Tinubu is expected to meet with members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The APC member in a chat with Punch disclosed that Tinubu would be meeting with the NWC members to discuss the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

He said, “The report is correct. Asiwaju will be arriving tomorrow (Monday) in preparation for the May 29 inauguration. He will also be meeting with the party soon to discuss the leadership of the National Assembly.”

The APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, also confirmed that the ruling party’s NWC may meet this week.

He stated, “We are expecting the President-elect to arrive hopefully from tomorrow (Monday). I may not be sure of the exact date, but I think the NWC meeting will also take place this week after everybody must have resumed from the holiday break and their trip from Umrah.”