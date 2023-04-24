Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 24th April, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 24th April 2023.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government is making preparations to evacuate about 5,500 stranded Nigerians out of Sudan through the Egyptian town of Luxor, The PUNCH gathered on Sunday. It was gathered that the Federal Government was seeking Egypt’s support so that the stranded Nigerians could be moved to Luxor

Vanguard: Manufacturers have lamented that the multiplicity of taxes, levies and fees have continued to hamper the competitiveness of the Nigerian manufacturing sector in the global space.

The Guardian: Nigeria’s conventional plastic subscriber identity module (SIM) cards producers may have found succour in the dismal number of people with access to smartphones as well as to the Internet, with indications showing that it might take a longer period for embedded SIM (eSIM) to gain traction in the country.

The Nation: The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it has arrested a man, Ariyibi Ahmed Olaseinde, and a woman, Akanbi Silifat Tunrayo, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja Lagos for attempting to export 14.4 kilograms of cocaine concealed in lace and ankara fabrics.

Daily Trust: The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, yesterday disclosed that the federal government would begin the evacuation of stranded Nigerians in conflict-torn Sudan within the next two days. Daily Trust reports that fighting between forces loyal to Sudan’s army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has torn the country apart.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.