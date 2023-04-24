Moment Empress Njamah’s Former Lover Got Arrested Months After Releasing Her Nudes (Video)

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment Josh Wade, a former lover to Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, was arrested.

Naija News recalls that Wade had released multiple nude videos of the actress online after their relationship ended.

Wade, who fled the country after releasing the sensitive videos, has, however, been spotted in handcuffs while being led out by security operatives.

Watch the video below,

Confirming the arrest of her former lover, Njamah took to her Instagram page to reshare the video.

It came with the caption “our God is not asleep”.

In the past, Njamah revealed that Wade gained access into her life when she was vulnerable from the death of actress, Ada Ameh, insisting that he took advantage of her vulnerability to allegedly dupe and blackmail her.

She admitted that Wade had an intimate video of her but stated that he was the one in the video with her, not another man as he claimed. She said he filmed it in her house without her knowledge but hid his face.

The thespian also alleged that he assaulted and abused her in her home and she was his victim until she worked up the courage to run.