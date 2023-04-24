Tinubu Sends Message To Nigerians After Return From France

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has appreciated Nigerians after his return to Abuja on Monday from France.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Tinubu returned to Nigeria at about 4.30 pm on Monday through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja after about one month away from Nigeria.

Shortly after his return, the President-elect took to his Twitter account to share his excitement about returning home. He stated that he is humbled by the warm welcome he received.

Tinubu added that the promise to deliver renewed hope for Nigerians remains in place.

He wrote: “I am extremely excited to be back home and deeply humbled by the warm welcome I received on my return to Abuja today.

“Thank you all for your love and support. Our promise to deliver a nation of Renewed Hope for all Nigerians remains in motion.”

So Much Love

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has reacted to the return of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to Nigeria on Monday.

Tinubu was received at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport by the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, and other chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as many other supporters.

The supporters were heard shouting ‘Jagaban’ and saying ‘on your mandate we shall stand’ even as they struggled to get a picture of the President-elect.

Reacting to how Tinubu was received at the airport, Keyamo took to his Twitter account to share a video of the supporters that trooped out to welcome the President-elect.

He wrote: “Incredible show of love!”