Gbajabiamila Reacts As Tinubu Returns To Nigeria

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has reacted to the return of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to the country.

Naija News earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, who was officially out of Nigeria since March 22, returned to Abuja on Monday evening after about one month in France.

The aircraft that conveyed the president-elect touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at 04:30 pm on Monday.

He returned with his wife, Senator Oluremi; and they were received by the Vice-President-Elect, Kashim Shettima; Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; amongst many other high-ranking members of the party.

The President-Elect was received by a crowd of supporters decked up in party paraphernalia. Tinubu headed to his vehicle after a brief stop to address the cheers of his supporters.

Reacting to the development via his Twitter handle, Gbajabiamila welcomed the president-elect to the country ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

He wrote: “Welcome Mr. President-elect. God bless Nigeria 🇳🇬”