The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday night, hosted the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, in Abuja.

Naija News gathered that the meeting was held at the Abuja residence of Gbajabiamila where he had dinner with the Rivers governor to break his Ramadan fast.

The agenda of the meeting has not been made public as at the time of reporting.

See photos from the meetinf below: