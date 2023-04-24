FG Discloses When Evacuation Of Nigerians Stranded In Sudan Will Begin

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyema has said that the Federal Government is working tirelessly to bring Nigerians stranded in Sudan home.

He explained that they have been working round the clock for two days to ensure that the citizens return home safely.

The Minister stated that in a day or two they were hoping to get approval from the Sudanese government to begin the evacuation of Nigerians.

Onyeama gave the assurance when he was featured on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

“So, we have been working round the clock for the last two days to try and get the Nigerians out,” he said on the show, adding that the country’s embassy has been mandated to open a platform to register the nation’s citizens in Sudan.

When asked to be specific about when the evacuation will begin, he said, “we are hoping that in the next day or two we would have got the approval from the Sudanese government to start moving people out.

“Until then, Federal Government agencies like the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) are working to provide relief to Nigerians stranded in the country and Nigerians should stay where they are before the evacuation begins.”

His comment comes amidst a wave of criticisms and backlash against the government many accuse of being nonchalant in the evacuation of its citizens from the North African country.