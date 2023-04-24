Buhari’s Aide Reacts As Tinubu Returns To Nigeria

The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communications Bashir Ahmad has reacted to the return of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to the country.

Naija News earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, who was officially out of Nigeria since March 22, returned to Abuja on Monday evening after about one month in France.

The aircraft that conveyed the president-elect touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at 04:30pm on Monday.

He returned with his wife, Senator Oluremi; and they were received by the Vice-President-Elect, Kashim Shettima; Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; amongst many other high-ranking members of the party.

The President-Elect was received by a cheery crowd of supporters decked up in party paraphernalia. Tinubu headed to his vehicle after a brief stop to address the cheers of his supporters.

Reacting to the development via his Twitter handle, Ahmad announced the return of the president-elect ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

He wrote: “The President-elect is back!”

Tinubu Reacts To Demise Of Yusuf Alli’s Mother

Meanwhile, Tinubu has commiserated with the Managing Editor (Northern Operations) of The Nation newspaper, Alhaji Yusuf Alli, over the death of his mother, Hajiya Hawau Odee.

Odee was reported to have died on Sunday.

Naija News understands that the businesswoman and community leader passed away at the age of 8.

Expressing his sympathy for the deceased’s family in a condolence message released by his office on Monday, the President-elect described the death of Hajiya Odee as painful not only to her immediate family but to all who encountered her and felt her warmth and philanthropy.