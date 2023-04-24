Adamawa: IGP Tasks Intelligence Team To Investigate REC Who Declared Binani Winner

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba on Sunday confirmed receiving a letter from the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

Naija News had earlier reported that INEC made the call following Ari’s decision to announce the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Dahiru Binani, as the governor-elect while the collation of results was ongoing.

The development saw INEC summon Ari to Abuja, the REC, however, according to the electoral body, did not show up at its headquarters.

President Muhammadu Buhari in reaction to the controversy around the governorship election in Adamawa State suspended Ari and called for an investigation into the drama.

The IGP in reaction to the letter charged an investigative team to work in collaboration with INEC to expedite action on the contents of the letter.

Baba, in a statement released through the spokesman of the police force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, expressed the commitment of the NPF to upholding democratic values, assuring Nigerians and the international community, that the Police will leave no stone unturned in unravelling the remote causes of the unwholesome conduct of the REC as well as ensure that all persons fingered in the course of investigations are brought to book.

The statement reads: “The NPF is in receipt of a letter dated April 18, 2023 from INEC detailing the alleged impropriety of the actions of one Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Adamawa State REC, during the recently concluded supplementary elections and calling on the police to investigate and possibly prosecute the REC for his actions.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has directed an investigative team to work in collaboration with the INEC to expedite action on the contents of the letter.

“The IGP, while expressing the commitment of the NPF to upholding democratic values, assures Nigerians and the international community, that the police will leave no stone unturned in unravelling the remote causes of the unwholesome conduct of the REC as well as ensure that all persons fingered in the course of investigations are brought to book.”