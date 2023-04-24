10th NASS: ‘Tinubu’s Romance With Opposition Is A Major Determiner Of Speakership Seat’

More tension seems to be rocking the tussle for the leadership position in the incoming 10th National Assembly, as the President-elect, Bola Tinubu is expected to arrive in the country any moment today.

While some chieftains of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have entertained fears that the romance of the president-elect with some members of some opposition political parties might affect the outcome of who becomes Speaker of the House of Representatives, others have described a possibility of an opposition Speaker as a mere dream.

It is no longer a hidden fact that the minority caucus has come out clean to declare interest in the seat of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.

This move has stirred up lots of tension within the ruling party because after the supplementary polls of April 15, the opposition parties in the house now have 181 seats, while the APC has 175.

It was however gathered that the opposition lawmakers are throwing their weight behind Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Muktar Aliyu Betara from North East.

Naija News understands that a ranking opposition lawmaker told the Nigerian Tribune that once the APC makes a pronouncement on zoning and Betara’s North East zone is precluded, the minority caucus would decide on the next line of action.

Reports from the APC national secretariat, also indicated that although no position had been taken on zoning, the race for speaker is between the North-West and the North-Central. Incumbent deputy Speaker, Idris Wase (Plateau, North Central) and Tajudeen Abass (Kaduna, North-West) are leading aspirants for the office of Speaker.

But with the expected return of the Tinubu this week, the APC national secretariat is likely to initiate the process for meetings of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) to be convened where a firm stand on zoning of offices of presiding officers will be taken.

With this development at hand, a chieftain of the APC, who pleaded anonymity said to Nigerian Tribune that it was impossible for 181 lawmakers to give a block vote to a candidate.

The APC chieftain asserted that Tinubu’s relationship with certain opposition figures would play a significant role in whoever emerges as the Speaker of the Parliament that would work with him.

He also described as a dream the thoughts of the opposition to produce a Speaker.

While he conceded that the Labour Party lawmakers would naturally work in league with PDP, the lawmaker argued that the 19 members, who won seats under the platform of the NNPP would defer to Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso, the party presidential candidate, on who to back for the office of Speaker.

He as well mentioned that a recent meeting between incumbent Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, is an indication the former would play a role in who the senators and members of House of Representatives from his state would eventually support for Senate President and Speaker.